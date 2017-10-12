O’Conor working spinal cord injuries

Second Lt. Daniel O’Conor, a 2017 U.S. Military graduate, now a medical student at Baylor University, presented the research he did with the Bronx Veterans Hospital for his mechanical engineering project while at USMA at a conference of Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals Sept. 4-7 in Denver. His presentation was about developing a feedback-controlled heated vest to address thermoregulatory dysfunction in veterans with spinal cord injury.