Safety first: Keeping a safe work environment

By Selvin McLean USMA Safety and Occupational Health Manager

Unstable office equipment is an instance of needing to take safeguards and follow the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 to make the work environment safe for employees. Blocked electrical panel is another instance of needing to take safeguards and follow the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 to make the work environment safe for employees.

As an employer, our most valuable asset is our employees. We must assure their safety and ensure they have the necessary resources to conduct their job in a safe work environment.

Under the General Duty Clause, Section 5(a)(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are required to provide their employees with a place of employment that is “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious harm.”

At a military installation, we must operate at or above those standards to ensure that the bottom line, the employee, goes home at the end of the day, unharmed.

Over the past few months while conducting safety and occupational health inspections, I have noticed different recurring safety violations from the lack of fall prevention to electrical code violations; some ranging from minor issues to the far end on the brink of possibly causing grave bodily harm.

The purpose of these inspections are to look for safety hazards and unsafe practices throughout a work site. These inspections determine whether or not safeguards are in place and are being used properly, whether the equipment being used presents any hazards, or if there is an unsafe work act that is being conducted.

Recognizing these hazards and correcting them requires a joint effort from everyone from the employee; collateral duty safety officers and additional duty safety officers; building managers and building commandants; to management.

We must work together and share concerns and problems so these issues can be fixed in a timely manner to not cause harm to our co-workers.

If you need further guidance I can set up group training on office safety or workplace safety.

My contact information is selvin.mclean@usma.edu or 845-938-0897. I am located on the seventh floor in Taylor Hall (Building 600).