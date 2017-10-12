Sprint Football cruises past Navy to claim “star”

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team scored early and often in its 40-6 victory over service-academy rival Navy in the annual “star” game Oct. 7 at Shea Stadium.

The win was Army’s second in as many contests in the 2017-18 Star Series presented by USAA after the golf team defeated the Midshipmen, 6.5-4.5, last weekend.

The Black Knights improved to 4-0 on the season, while Navy fell to 3-1.

Army put up 40 points on Navy for the first time since the 1998 Anthracite Bowl in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, when it captured a 43-8 win.

Senior wide receiver Ty Galyean posted two of the team’s five touchdowns on the afternoon on five receptions for 51 yards. Junior quarterback Keegan West was masterful in orchestrating Army’s offense, completing 22-of-28 passes for 242 yards and three scores.

Defensively, the Black Knights held Navy to just 207 yards of total offense. The defensive unit also blocked a punt and a field goal, as well as recording an interception and four sacks.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 35-42-1 in the all-time series against Navy and 29-32-1 in “star” games.

• The Black Knights now hold an 18-13-1 edge at West Point against the Midshipmen.

• Army has won four of the last six meetings against Navy, including the last three at Shea Stadium.

• The cadets are the only remaining undefeated team in the Collegiate Sprint Football League.

• West posted season highs in pass attempts (28), completions (22), passing yards (242) and passing touchdowns (3) in today’s game.

• Galyean and Mike Shannon each posted a team-high five receptions in the game.

• John Herrmann booted the longest punt of his career at 73 yards.

• Connor Long posted career-highs in tackle for loss (4.5) and sacks (3.5).

• Nathan Lopez recorded his fourth-career interception and first of his senior campaign.

• Curtis Jerzerick recorded the first punt block of his career.

• Jake Marchillo blocked a field goal attempt for the first time in his career.

• It was Marchillo’s second block overall after he blocked a punt that resulted in a safety against Cornell in 2015.

How it happened

• After winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, Army forced Navy into a three-and-out and took over with good field position at its own 46-yard line.

• The Black Knights needed just three plays to travel the 54 yards into the end zone with West and Clayton Carter connecting on a 46-yard pass to put Army head, 7-0.

• Navy’s next possession yielded 55 yards, thanks primarily to a 51-yard run by Brandon Coleman which brought the ball to the Army 24 before the offense stalled at the 20-yard line.

• Marchillo broke through the offensive line on a 37-yard field goal attempt and blocked the kick to keep the Midshipmen off the board.

• Army was unable to do much on its next drive, but a booming 73-yard punt by John Herrmann backed Navy up deep in its own territory at the 7-yard line.

• Long came off the right flank and brought down Coleman from behind for the safety on his first of 3.5 sacks on the day to extend Army’s lead to 9-0.

• Another three-and-out by the Army offense allowed Herrmann to pin the Midshipmen deep in their own end once more, this time forcing them to begin from the 8-yard line.

• The cadets managed to come up with a block on special teams once again as senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick was able to block the punt and get the ball back for the Army offense at the 12.

• Sophomore Jake Gigliotti needed just one play to increase the lead for Army as he scampered into the end zone, capping a 16-point performance in the first quarter for Army.

• Navy broke through with roughly five minutes remaining in the first half on an 18-yard pitch and catch by Coleman and Julius Lee, but failed to convert a trick play for the two-point conversion.

• Army answered just before the intermission on a one-yard rush by West to put the Black Knights up 23-6 headed into the locker room.

• Galyean scored the next two touchdowns for the Black Knights with 10:31 remaining in the third quarter and 10:40 left in the fourth. Both catches came on passes from West.

• Navy made a change at quarterback as Braydan Chmiel entered the game following Galyean’s second score, but his first throw was intercepted by Nathan Lopez and taken the other way for the Cadets.

• That drive was capped with a 27-yard field goal by Peter Davis, who was perfect in all six of his kicks on the day.