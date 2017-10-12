Three-peat for the Marathon team at the Army Ten-Miler

By Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French Army West Point Marathon Team

Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed makes a dash to the finish to be the top male runner at 55 minutes, 51 seconds at the Army Ten-Miler Sunday in Washington D.C. Photos by Retired Lt. Col. Rick French The Army West Point Marathon team comes together after receiving the Military Academy/ROTC trophy Sunday after the Army Ten-Miler.

The Army West Point Marathon team sent two teams to Washington, D.C. Sunday to defend its title as the top Military Academy and ROTC team.

Despite the grueling humidity and high temperatures, the team placed first and second out of 76 Military Academy and ROTC cadet teams to clinch the championship for the third year in a row. The team’s top male and female runners, Class of 2018 Cadets Aaqib Syed and Paige Dougherty, ran a blazing 0:55:51 and 1:11:00, respectively.

Marathon team Class of 2018 Cadet Aaron Davis and Class of 2020 Cadets Ryan French and Murray Johnston rounded out the winning team.

The Army Ten-Miler is the third largest 10-mile race in the world with 35,000 runners participating in the annual event, with many more completing shadow runs of the event all over the globe.

The cadets worked together and with former team members and recent 2017 graduates, 2nd Lts. Chris Boyle and Jake Schmidt, to make it to the finish line in the grueling conditions and bring home the victory.

Class of 2019 Cadet Dan Whitfield was excited to see his former teammates, saying, “It’s always great to see some team alumni running for their post teams. Their firsthand accounts of BOLC really hit me that I’ll be there in two short years.”

Class of 2021 Cadet Chase Hogeboom enjoyed his first experience running the Ten- Miler with the team, stating that it, “was a great opportunity to represent USMA in front of the rest of the Army profession.”

The team’s top finisher, Syed, was very proud of his teammates performance.

“The runners were relentless in their pursuit of something greater—something beyond the mere trivialities of a road race,” Syed said. “Everyone who ran that day acted like a teammate. We were all in dirt and we faced that test of endurance side by side. That’s what makes this race and the Army so special.”

The Army West Point Marathon team has had a great season so far, with a top finish in the Canada Army Run in September.

The group will continue training for success this fall in preparation for its first marathon of the academic year at the Athens Marathon on Nov. 12. In December, the Army West Point Marathon team will run for two days straight to deliver the game ball from West Point to the Army-Navy Game at Lincoln Finanical Field in Philadelphia.