USMA cadets lead fight to save lives

By Dave Conrad ASBP Blood Donor Recruiter, Fort Hood, Texas

Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy enjoy some refreshments after donating blood during the Armed Services Blood Program’s 2017 annual blood drive on the installation in September. Courtesy Photo Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy enjoy some refreshments after donating blood during the Armed Services Blood Program’s 2017 annual blood drive on the installation in September. Courtesy Photo

Every January, cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point return from winter break to help save the lives of thousands of service members, veterans and their families.

During the first week of second semester, West Point hosts what has become, traditionally, the most productive and successful Armed Services Blood Program blood drive of the year, providing a needed boost to the nation’s blood supply after a slow holiday season.

With seasonal illnesses, inclement weather, holidays, parties and travel, there is a serious decline in blood donations with the ASBP and other blood collection programs.

Since 1970, January has been designated National Blood Donor Month in order to raise awareness of these challenges, and to motivate donors to overcome them.

“We need as many people as possible to come and donate because while our main donor pool goes away for holiday block leave, the need for blood doesn’t,” Army Maj. James Burke, the officer in charge of the academy’s 2017 drive, said. “Donating blood is one way everyone can pitch in and help people recover from illness or injury. It doesn’t cost anything but a few minutes of your day and the benefits are lifesaving and life-changing.”

Since 1962, the ASBP has served as the sole provider of blood for the United States military.

West Point’s ASBP blood drive helps supply military hospitals around the world, but it also prepares cadets for the leadership roles they’ll play in the program when they graduate.

“This is our opportunity to introduce our future platoon leaders, company commanders, battalion commanders and brigade commanders to the ASBP,” Army Col. Audra Taylor, the director of the Army Blood Program, said. “When the cadets graduate from West Point, they will be ready to support the military blood program and to help us achieve our mission of saving lives.”

In January 2017, cadets gave nearly 1,600 units of blood, but organizers hope to draw more than 2,000 units in 2018.

The ASBP 2018 blood drive will be held Jan. 8-11 at Eisenhower Hall, 655 Pitcher Road.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and other items. Cadets and civilians 18 years old and older are welcome to donate.