West Point Band celebrating 200 years

By the West Point Public Affairs Office

Join the West Point Band at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City Oct. 29, as it celebrates 200 years of continuous service to the U.S. Military Academy, the Army and the nation.

The band traces its history to the American Revolution, when in 1778, Gen. George Washington appointed musicians to West Point on the Hudson River after Gen. Samuel Holden Parsons’ 1st Connecticut Brigade crossed the Hudson River and established West Point as a permanent military post.

During the last 200 years, the band has evolved into one of the most capable and professional performing ensembles in the nation, comprising musicians drawn from the nation’s top music schools and performing groups.

Be immersed in two centuries of music with a multimedia experience that explores the band’s storied history from the birth of the nation to today.

Tickets are free and available to the public at http://westpointband.army.mil/bicentennial.html.

Tickets are also available by phone at 212-721-6500.

Tickets acquired online or by phone require a $2 ticketing fee. No-fee tickets are available in-person at the Lincoln Center Box Office.

In the past, the band has worked closely with many prominent composers, including Morton Gould, Percy Grainger and Darius Milhaud, and has appeared in numerous prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and Tanglewood.