USMAPS Cadet Candidates remember 9/11, honor fallen

By Capt. Anthony L. Chung U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Tactical Officer

On Sept. 12, more than 250 cadet candidates, staff and faculty took the nearly two-hour trip to visit the 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York City. Courtesy Photo On Sept. 12, more than 250 cadet candidates, staff and faculty took the nearly two-hour trip to visit the 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York City. Courtesy Photo

On Sept. 12, more than 250 cadet candidates, staff and faculty from the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School took the nearly two-hour trip to visit the 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York City.

For the older generation, each individual can recall the exact moment and setting they were in when they saw or heard about the attack on the United States.

“I was in my sophomore year of high school and all classes ceased when they heard of the attack,” Capt. William Allsup, the Bravo Company tactical officer, said. “All the students rushed to televisions to watch the events unfold. I thought that I was watching footage of another country being attacked until I realized that it was the Twin Towers that had been struck,”

For many of the officers and noncommissioned officers, the events of that day solidified their decisions to join the armed forces and serve their country.

With the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Class of 2022, however, the majority of these individuals had barely reached their third birthday.

They are a generation that has always known a United States Army at war and all of these individuals still chose to start their journey to become officers and members of the Long Gray Line.

“Walking around the museum and seeing the memorials set up for those people who perished on that day is hard to swallow and it affirms my decision that I want to serve the United States as an officer in the United States Army,” said cadet candidate Isaac Ford, a member of Charlie Company.

The cadet candidates trip to the 9/11 museum began by entering the museum and walking around in groups to view the different exhibits from that day’s events.

Many were touched knowing that the area they were standing in was the same exact location where nearly 3,000 American lives were lost and countless families’ lives were changed.

“The most powerful part of the trip was being in the room with the images of all those who perished on 9/11 and their families talking about each individual,” cadet candidate Anessa Ford, an Alpha Company, said. “The room was extremely quiet and gave many of us time to reflect on what that day means.”

Once they completed the museum tour, many stood at the two reflection pools and got to see many tourists’ reactions to visiting this popular site.

The rallying cry from that day, whether it was in New York City, the Pentagon, or a field in Pennsylvania, was “Never Forget.”

As each year passes, the challenge continues to ensure that the events from that day are truly never forgotten. That the memory of the American people, joined hand-in-hand and arm-in-arm regardless of race, gender, faith or ideology, is an ideal image that we must ensure all future generations understand and internalize.

The USMAPS Class of 2022 embodies these ideals and is ready for that challenge.