CCDP engages participants on difficult leadership decisions

By Maj. Ireka Sanders West Point Public Affairs

Retired Lt. Col. Denis Gulakowski, left, is one of 30 West Point graduates from the classes of '68, '69 and '70 who participated in the Cadet Character Development Program Leader Challenge on Monday.

Thirty West Point graduates from the classes of 1968 through 1970 joined cadets in the Cadet Character Development Program Leader Challenge on Monday.

Developed at West Point, the Leader Challenge method of developing leaders is part of a profession-wide effort to improve learning and leader development.

Each Leader Challenge session engaged participants in a difficult leadership decision. This session was about the officer and non-commissioned officer relationship.

To make the challenge more context-based, collaborative and problem-centered, the scenario was described via recorded video by the officer who actually experienced it.

Class of 2018 Cadet Amber Clay led a class through platoon leader and platoon sergeant relationships in a session called “Butting Heads.” She noted the value in this discussion was the real life account from an actual lieutenant.

“The structure allows cadets to think through what you could do, what you would do and see in a video what he actually did, then compare it to all of your own thoughts,” Clay said. “I think the Leader Challenge puts things into real-life perspective. I take more from the (Leader Challenges) than anything else we do because I know it’s an actual story.”

The cadets received more real-world experience during this session as 30 West Point graduates from the classes of 1968 through 1970 joined in on the discussion.

“Anytime I get a chance to connect with cadets, I do,” said retired Col. Michael Colacicco, a 1969 graduate. “I think the cadets appreciate hearing from those of us who have similar experiences especially those that are combat-related. All of us in the graduating classes from the late ‘60s fought in Vietnam.”

Lt. Col. Ray Kimball, director of the Center for the Advancement of Leader Development and Organizational Learning, said, “the overall intent for the Leader Challenge program is make cadets think deeply about difficult dilemmas.

“We cannot guarantee what kind of world they will go into or what type of world they will experience, but we can at least ensure they had an opportunity to think critically about these issues so that when they are faced with this type of decision it is not the first time they had to apply critical decision-making,” he added.

Soldiers interested in doing Leader Challenges with their own units should contact Kimball at raymond.kimball@usma.edu.