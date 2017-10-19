George W. Bush to receive Thayer Award

By the West Point Public Affairs Office

Former President of the United States George W. Bush will receive the Thayer Award in a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Military Academy’s Association of Graduates today. Courtesy Photo Former President of the United States George W. Bush will receive the Thayer Award in a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Military Academy’s Association of Graduates today. Courtesy Photo

Former President of the United States George W. Bush will receive the prestigious Thayer Award in a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Military Academy’s Association of Graduates today.

The Corps of Cadets will conduct a parade in his honor at 5 p.m. on the Plain, prior to the award presentation dinner.

The parade is open to the public.

Bush, the 43rd president of the United States and former governor of Texas, holds an undergraduate degree from Yale University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Harvard University.

He is the son of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the 1994 Thayer Award recipient, which makes this the first time a father and son have been awarded this prestigious honor.

Today, George and Laura Bush operate the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

The center is home to the Bush Presidential Museum and Library, which houses George W. Bush’s presidential papers.

The center is also home to the George W. Bush Institute, a public policy organization that focuses on economic growth, education reform, global health, human freedom, women’s initiatives and military service.

The Thayer Award, established in honor of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, “Father of the Military Academy,” is presented to an outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The Association of Graduates has presented the award annually since 1958.

Past recipients of the Thayer Award include: Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, Bob Hope, Neil Armstrong, Barbara Jordon, Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw, Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger. Last year’s recipient was Robert Mueller.