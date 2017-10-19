Helping Puerto Rico

West Point Family Homes thanks the community for its support and donations for Puerto Rico. West Point residents delivered the donations to New York City with two truck loads of goods for those devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. WPFH collected about 3,000 items from the community and a WPFH resident brought those donations to a drop-off center in the Bronx and that will focus them in the areas of Fajardo, Vieques, Piñones, Luquillo and Loiza.