Relationships 101 Symposium: “Unlocking the Mystery of Relationships”

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

During the closing remarks, Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland noted that being empathetic is key to understanding one another. "We've got to open up our lenses, we've got to take some blinders off," he said. "We've got to keep everything in context and have empathy, which is an appreciation for others' perspectives."

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention and Cadets Against Sexual Harassment/Assault programs hosted the Relationships 101 Symposium, “Unlocking the Mystery of Relationships,” Oct. 10-12.

Participants for the three-day event included cadets, staff and faculty, as well as members of the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Norwich, and the Department of the Navy and Army SAPRO and members of the West Point community.

Participants were given the opportunity to learn from a variety of speakers educated in healthy relationships and the prevention of sexual harassment and assault. The symposium also allowed for open discussion amongst participants through activities, lectures and networking.

CASH/A captain, Class of 2018 Cadet Theresa Hinman, says the event helps educate people on what ‘right’ looks like, and how cadets can build healthy relationships.

“We can all learn something about how we can do better in our own lives,” she said. “It’s very relevant because everyone has human interactions and relationships, and in order to better themselves and the people around them, this whole program is really based off of that, which is why it’s called the Relationships 101 Symposium.”

Devoting three days to difficult matters allows participants to learn more about relationships.

“It’s really important that we have these conversations because we can’t move forward and better each other and our institution as a whole, without actually addressing hard topics,” she said.

For Hinman, “Millennial Speak,” a tape by speaker Alexis Jones, had a big impact on her.

“I think the biggest takeaway that I’ve gotten is just to have empathy for others and really to understand why some people do the things they do,” she said. “Alexis Jones said ‘Hurt people hurt people’ and that really stood out to me because she just had so much love and empathy for people who don’t make the right decisions sometimes, and just learning why they do that sometimes was really important.”

2nd Lt. Taylor Endres, who had a hand in planning the symposium, agreed.

“I’m a millennial and so is everyone else who attends West Point right now,” she began. “I think there are a lot of issues that our generation deals with … like the internet and social media and hard topics like pornography, healthy sexuality and things that we need to talk about.”

As a second lieutenant who will soon be leading Soldiers, Endres says these conversations are important.

“To be able to have a mature, adult discussion about things that we deal with and being able to prepare, not only ourselves and our own struggles, but eventually if we run into people in the Army, our Soldiers, or NCOs or civilians that we work with and they deal with things like that, then they know how to help them and we know how to empathize, or we can direct them to literature or research or resources that have either helped us personally or can help them,” she added.

During the closing remarks, Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland added to that, noting that being empathetic is key to understanding one another.

“We’ve got to open up our lenses, we’ve got to take some blinders off,” he said. “We’ve got to keep everything in context and have empathy, which is an appreciation for others’ perspectives.”

All in all, Gilland credited the Corps for their high level of responsibility.

“You take more accountability and ownership than you receive credit for and I really commend you for that, people all across the Academy who really want to help each other,” he said. “There’s something about being an ‘upstander’ and not a bystander, and I believe you’ve got it all here.”