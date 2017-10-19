USMA Exchange Cadets perform air assualt, mountain training in Spain

By West Point Exchange Cadets in Spain

Currently, 10 West Point 3rd class cadets serve as exchange students with the Spanish Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain.

The USMA cadets are taking on the challenging training opportunities with their Spanish counterparts.

A month since their arrival, the cadets have served as instructors for the Spanish “Nuevos” (a term used for their newest cadets like plebes) working hand-in-hand with other peer year group Spanish cadets.

Training is held in the vast and difficult training areas near the Spanish Military Academy; their training land is approximately 20 times the size of the West Point training area and similar in ruggedness to Afghanistan. The area is one of the largest across Europe.

After working with the Spanish “Nuevos” for a week and a half, the cadets transitioned to a phase of training with emphasis on Air Assault School style operations. In this phase, the cadets became familiar with the new Spanish Army utility helicopter, the NH90.

The cadets conducted air movement and assault operations hand-in-hand with the Spanish third-year students as members of a combined platoon. They focused on meticulous planning and use of the Troop Leading Procedures, which when combined with good rehearsals and the advantage of surprise, it enabled the combined team to defeat the opposition forces and achieve mission success.

In the third phase of training, the cadets’ combined training opportunities, they saw a transition to mountain warfare techniques and practices.

Supported by the Special Operations and Mountain Warfare School, they continued to work with their third-year counterparts in the difficult terrain. They emphasized basic skills and tactics, rappelling, climbing and advanced rope techniques.

These skills taught them how to navigate difficult mountain areas and enable friendly forces to bypass obstacles and improve their units’ mobility throughout the demanding terrain.

There is another phase in the winter, but USMA cadets are back to West Point by that time.

Like their peers back home, the USMA cadets have transitioned to daily, academic life at the Spanish Military Academy similar to life at West Point with daily class attendance and Written Partial Reviews, but the added bonus of a day of tactical training every week. Their next opportunity, not that active as the previous ones, was to observe and assist their friends as they prepared their big Spanish parade in front of the King of Spain Oct. 12, the Spanish National Day.