Volleyball rallies in thrilling comeback over Navy

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore outside hitter Allie Strong knocks the ball over the net during Army West Point Volleyball’s five-set victory over Navy Oct. 14 at Gillis Field House. Strong finished with 20 digs during the match. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf Sophomore outside hitter Allie Strong knocks the ball over the net during Army West Point Volleyball’s five-set victory over Navy Oct. 14 at Gillis Field House. Strong finished with 20 digs during the match. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf Sophomore setter Haven Bethune sets a ball for senior middle blocker Carolyn Bockrath for a kill. Bethune finished with 66 assists and Bockrath with 23 kills. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf Sophomore setter Haven Bethune sets a ball for senior middle blocker Carolyn Bockrath for a kill. Bethune finished with 66 assists and Bockrath with 23 kills. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf

Down 2-0 in the match, the Army West Point Volleyball team rallied to win the next three sets to earn a thrilling victory over Navy Oct. 14 in Gillis Field House.

The Black Knights earned the win over the top-ranked Midshipmen who had been undefeated in Patriot League play before the match.

Army highlights and match notes

• Haven Bethune controlled Army’s offence with a career-high 66 assists. She also added 13 digs to post her first double-double of the season.

• Carolyn Bockrath led the cadets’ offense with a 23 kill performance with just two errors on the night. She boasted a .404 and added eight digs.

• Courtney Horace notched a career-high 17 kills and Sydney Morriss added 15 and a team-leading three block assists.

• Ellie Petersen also had a career-high night with 40 digs and four assists. Allie Strong had 20 digs on the night, while Amber Clay had 14 and Maggie Petersen had 12.

• The Black Knights led in kills (84-67), hitting percentage (.273-.228), assists (78-58) and digs (116-107).

How it happened

First set (25-20 Navy)

• The Midshipmen set the tone of the set early when they came out to a 3-0 advantage.

• Navy out-hit Army .278-.256 in the set that remained close until the 15th point.

• Bockrath had five kills in the set, while Vanessa Wesley and Morriss each had two.

Second set (25-20 Navy)

• The second set mimicked the first. Army and Navy were tied at 14-all and the Black Knights gained the point to force the media timeout, but afterward the Midshipmen would go onto their run to win.

• Bockrath continued to excel with six kills.

• Bethune produced a 15 assist set, while E. Petersen had nine digs.

Third set (25-21 Army)

• After the break, Army came strong out of the gate and controlled the third set to stay alive.

• Bethune paced the Black Knights’ offense with 16 assists, six of them going to Bockrath who hit .600 in the set.

• Horace also garnered six kills as Morriss added three.

Fourth set (34-32 Army)

• Used to the marathon sets, the Black Knights persevered once again in extra points.

• Army tied the set at 24-all and went ahead 25-24 with back-to-back kills from Morriss and Strong.

• There were 12 total tie scores in the set, but Army pulled away in the end when Morriss garnered a kill before a Navy error to force the fifth set.

• Morriss tallied seven kills in the set and Horace added five.

• Bethune boasted 22 assists.

Fifth set (15-12 Army)

• Navy had the upper hand for a majority of the set, but Army took control to gain the eighth point first and continued to cruise towards victory.

• The Black Knights trailed the Midshipmen 12-11 in the final set, but a 4-0 run by Army would seal its fate.

• Bockrath slammed down an open ball at the net to clinch the match for Army. She totaled three kills in the set along with three from Rachel Gearon.