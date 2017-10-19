Women’s Cross Country snaps Navy’s streak

Photos by Paul Rader

Led by junior Abby Halbrook, the Women’s Cross Country team defeated Navy, 27-28, Oct. 14 to take the ‘star’ at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. The Army-Navy Star Series, presented by USAA, is now 4-0-1 in favor of the Black Knights after the women’s victory. The win over Navy halted a six-meet winning streak by the Midshipmen. Halbrook’s win, following sophomore Bethany Nunnery’s win last year, marked the first back-to-back Army individual star wins since 2003 and 2004. The Black Knights, yelling “Beat Navy”, finished in three of the top six spots to edge the Mids.