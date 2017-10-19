WPES, WPMS raise $25,000 through PTO Read-a-Thon

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The top readers, all in the fourth grade, won top awards from the Parent-Teacher Organization. Standing between a teacher and the Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, are (left-to-right) Kameron Kaylor, Caitlyn Davis, Joseph Chung, Shannon Faint and Francisco Gonzalez Marquez. The West Point Elementary and Middle schools participated in the annual read-a-thon for two weeks. Students logged reading minutes and gather sponsors to make pledges. The minutes read was tracked to traveling the 136-mile route from Michie Stadium to Lincoln Field in Philadelphia. Each minute read equaled to three yards. Students read a total of 106,886 minutes at the elementary school and 69,326 at the middle school and both schools raised a total of $25,000.