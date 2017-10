Photos by Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS VID Photos by Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS VID Photos by Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS VID Photos by Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS VID

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand thanked the Corps of Cadets for their support of the 2017 Tunnel to Towers in New York City Sept. 24. Nearly 2,400 cadets, staff and faculty went to the city to run or hold flags during the event to honor NYC firefighter Stephen Siller who died on 9/11.