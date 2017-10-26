2017-18 cadet club activities

Boxing: The Army Men’s Boxing Team traveled to New York City Oct. 19 to participate in the third annual “Call To Arms” boxing event at the New York Athletic Club. All seven of Army’s boxers did a tremendous job inside of the ring and represented themselves and the Academy with true professionalism.

Each bout was extremely competitive and close. Army won at 156 pounds (Luca Botis), 172 pounds (Shiloh Begley) and 190 pounds (Seth Gonzales).

Polish Language: Kosciuszko Squadron cadets traveled to Washington, D.C. on an invitation from the Polish Embassy to take part in ceremonies commemorating Kosciuszko’s death 200 years ago this month.

On Oct. 14, cadets participated in a 5K run organized by embassy staff, after which they took in D.C. cultural sites.

That evening, they hosted the squadron’s founder, retired Lt. Gen. Ed Rowny of Korean, Vietnam and Cold War fame, for dinner, where he answered cadets’ questions about history, his war experiences and what he thought the future might hold for them as officers.

Early Oct. 15, Cadets visited Arlington Memorial Cemetery; then took pictures in front of the White House as they prepared to take part in the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Kosciuszko monument on Lafayette Square.

After Cadets Isabela Vargas, Bartlomiej Grzybowski and Joshua Siemaczko assisted with the wreath laying, Squadron cadets got a chance to interact with leaders of the Polish community, including Ambassador Piotr Wilczek and his embassy staff.

Aviation: The West Point Flying team took third-place overall team honors in the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) Region VII competition Oct. 6-8 in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

USMA took third-place overall in the flight events and first-place overall in the ground events.

Beautiful weather the first two days gave way to clouds and rain, making it impossible to conduct the short field and power-off landing competitions.

Some highlights of the team’s success include: 1st Place Computer Accuracy: Kurt Klinkmueller; 2nd Place Computer Accuracy: Max Mueller; 3rd Place Aircraft Recognition: Galen Quiros; 1st Place Ground Trainer (Simulator): Kurt Klinkmueller; 2nd Place Navigation: Kurt Klinkmueller, Galen Quiros; 4th Place Navigation: Max Mueller, Virginia Brawley; 3rd Place Overall Top Pilot: Kurt Klinkmueller; 4th Place Overall Top Pilot: Max Mueller.

The team will now focus on training its new pilots to compete in the Spring Classic against Coast Guard and Navy.