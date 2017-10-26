Bush receives Thayer Award: Former President Bush presented the Thayer Award

By Keith Hamel Association of Graduates

The 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush joins U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., to review the USMA Corps of Cadets on the Plain, Oct. 19. Bush (right, including Caslen and Chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates’ retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan) is the 2017 recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award presented by the West Point AOG. The Thayer Award is given to a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.” The 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush joins U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., to review the USMA Corps of Cadets on the Plain, Oct. 19. Bush (right, including Caslen and Chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates’ retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan) is the 2017 recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award presented by the West Point AOG. The Thayer Award is given to a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.” Former President George W. Bush talks to the Corps of Cadets and special guests during the 2017 Thayer Award dinner, Oct. 19 in Washington Hall. Former President George W. Bush talks to the Corps of Cadets and special guests during the 2017 Thayer Award dinner, Oct. 19 in Washington Hall. Former President George W. Bush receives a cadet saber from Cadet First Captain Simone Askew, Oct. 19 in Washington Hall. Former President George W. Bush receives a cadet saber from Cadet First Captain Simone Askew, Oct. 19 in Washington Hall.

According to Class of 2021 Cadet Kelley Ericson, the Corps of Cadets were buzzing with excitement all week about the arrival of former President George W. Bush, the 2017 recipient of the Thayer Award, and when he entered Washington Hall for the award dinner and ceremony Oct. 19, he received what Class of 2018 Cadet Jackson Luff called, “Some of the loudest cheers I’ve ever heard in the mess hall.”

Presented annually by the West Point Association of Graduates since 1958, the Thayer Award recognizes a U.S. citizen whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: Duty, Honor, Country.

In his remarks introducing the 2017 recipient, retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan, USMA Class of 1968, chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates, noted the concept of the Thayer Award originated with the Class of 1931, which sought to create an award that would contribute to the public’s understanding of West Point and the principles on which it is built.

In its 60-year history, the Thayer Award was given to scientists and astronauts, jurists and scholars, members of the clergy and members of Congress, and three former presidents of the United States, including Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, the 1994 recipient.

“The one thing shared by all Thayer Award recipients is an intense love of country and an untiring effort to make our nation better and stronger,” Jordan said. “President George W. Bush’s name on the Thayer Award plaque greatly enhances the prestige of this institution.”

While there are numerous reasons for presenting Bush the Thayer Award, from his pre-presidency roles as a member of the Texas Air National Guard and two terms as governor of Texas to his post-presidency role with the George W. Bush public policy institution, West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, USMA Class of 1975, emphasized Bush’s leadership and selfless service following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, during his remarks opening the award ceremony.

“In the aftermath of those horrific attacks, our president, George W. Bush, would rally us as a nation and lead us as we confronted a new kind of evil threat, one that attacked us not for our land or wealth, but because of our ideals and because of our freedom,” Caslen said.

In his speech accepting the Thayer Award, Bush also returned to Sept. 11th, particularly to the graduation speech he gave to the West Point Bicentennial Class of 2002 nine months after that fateful day.

Quoting that speech, Bush said, “Every West Point class is commissioned in the armed forces, but some West Point classes are also commissioned by history.”

In the years following that speech, Bush noted that thousands of graduates have taken up the cause to advance freedom.

“They did their duty with honor for their country,” he said. But while the lessons of Sept. 11 are still an important part of the West Point curriculum, Bush said that today’s cadets will face new challenges.

He outlined these challenges earlier in the day at the “Spirit of Liberty” forum held at Lincoln Center in New York City, but as he repeated them during his Thayer Award remarks he related specific points to cadets.

For example, when he mentioned “living up to civic values,” Bush said, “I am counting on the cadets of West Point to serve as examples of character and integrity for your generation, and I’m confident that you will rise to the occasion.”

Later, when discussing the need for American institutions “to step up and provide cultural and moral leadership for this nation,” Bush noted that the country “only need look to where the Hudson River bends to see how to do this.”

Summing up his points, Bush said, “We are a nation waiting for a reminder of its better self, and I believe that reminder can be found right here at West Point.”

Bush’s speech was not all serious public policy recommendations. Early on he told cadets that he brushed up on his knowledge of Sylvanus Thayer, USMA Class of 1808, and the Academy’s fifth superintendent (1817-33) before coming to West Point.

“Thayer founded the West Point Dialectical Society to foster debate and good dialect,” Bush said, “which makes my selection for this honor somewhat puzzling.”

But every light-hearted moment was followed by another filled with sincerity.

In his speech’s conclusion, for example, he mentioned how people often come up to him and ask if he misses being the president.

“I miss the pastry chef,” he joked, but then he offered the following: “There is one thing I miss—a lot—being the commander in chief of a collection of selfless men and women who volunteered to defend the United States in a time of danger … our future leaders who will promote our democratic values and our way of life through their actions and example—men and women who live by the words: Duty, Honor, Country.”

The loudest cheers in the mess hall, indeed.