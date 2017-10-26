Gen. Eisenhower’s uniform, pistol now on display at West Point Museum

By the West Point Museum

The West Point Museum has installed a service coat and cap belonging to Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower.

The West Point Museum has installed a service coat and cap belonging to Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower, USMA Class of 1915, supreme commander, Allied Forces Europe during the Second World War and 34th President of the United States, through October 2019.

The coat and cap are accompanied by Gen. Eisenhower’s personal pistol carried during throughout the war.

The pistol is part of the permanent collections of the museum, having been presented by his widow, Mamie Eisenhower, during the dedication of Eisenhower Hall.

The uniform, which is on loan from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library in Abilene, Kansas, has been placed on display in the museum’s American Wars Gallery.

The West Point Museum is open at no charge to the public, seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

The museum is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Days.

For more details, call 845-938-3590 or visit the West Point Museum on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestPointMuseum/.