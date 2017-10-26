Halloween reminders to keep safe, stay out of trouble

By Directorate of Emergency Services

It’s that time of year again! Halloween is a tradition that has been around for ages, but as much fun as it is, we’d like to keep residents informed of some of the trouble that comes with it. The night before Halloween, Devil’s Night, or more commonly known as Mischief Night, is the night that teenagers like to find mischief.

Most of the time it is innocent fun. However, there are times when the mischief goes a little too far and strays into the juvenile crime area. Some of the common mischief we have seen is: smashing pumpkins, egging houses or covering an entire yard in toilet paper.

This mischief gets out of control and escalates to criminal behavior by egging people, vehicles and breaking windows.

The West Point community doesn’t have many of these incidents. However, we do get our share of missing/destroyed pumpkins and a few missing yard decorations.

Most of the mischief can be deterred by maintaining a presence around your home and ensuring children adhere to the installation curfew times which can be found in post policy memorandum #20 Curfew for Minor Children (https://www.westpoint.army.mil/policyletters.html).

In order for everyone here in the community to enjoy the Halloween festivities, the Directorate of Emergency Services would like to remind you of the following:

• Ensure your children adheres to the curfew policy;

• Check all candy for tampering prior to consumption;

• Travel in groups when trick-or-treating;

• Use flashlights when traveling at night for safety and visibility;

• Stay on the sidewalks and cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks;

• Only knock on doors with porch lights on;

• Drive extra safely on Halloween. Kids are excited and may move in unpredictable ways.

As an additional safety and security measure, Military Police will be in every neighborhood handing out glow necklaces to children during trick-or-treat hours, which are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

If you would like to receive some glow necklaces ahead of time, stop by the Provost Marshal’s Office at building 616 on Swift Road, Fire Station One on Washington Road or any installation gate. They will be available at 9 a.m. on Halloween Day.

Remember, make safe decisions and please report any suspicious activity.

Happy Halloween from everyone here at the Directorate of Emergency Services!