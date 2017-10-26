Human Resources Command CSM speaks to West Point NCOs

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Human Resources Command's Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson speaks to West Point Non-commissioned Officers Oct. 13 in a fusion forum about how to succeed as an NCO including higher education, and learning how the evaluation system works.

United States Army Human Resources Command’s Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson visited West Point’s noncommissioned officers Oct. 13-15 to speak about gaining success as a professional Soldier, changes in HRC requirements for advancement in rank and understanding the evaluation system.

Jefferson said there were a lot of misconceptions to the new evaluations developed by HRC last year and wanted a chance to educate the NCOs on what raters and senior raters are looking for in their leaders.

“I wanted to come here to talk to you about how things are running and how they look as far as manning at HRC,” Jefferson stated. “With the new evaluation systems, we still have 24 percent of NCOs being rated as most qualified and a lot of people are not getting qualified. We are looking at talent and promoting the right people.”

Under the new evaluation system, a rater may only rate 24 percent of staff sergeants through sergeant major as most qualified. The idea is to use professional and trained people and using the highly qualified rating as the new normal.

“We all need to become educated on evaluations and understand how the system works,” Jefferson said. “We have to know what is on the evaluations and how to get the ‘most qualified’ status.”

Jefferson said that when a Soldier is unsatisfied with his rating, he should have a conversation with the rater and senior rater.

Raters should also be counseling initially and quarterly and senior raters should be counseling the rated twice per rating period. Raters should be noting the counseling sessions on the rating form.

The NCOER, or Noncommissioned Officer Evaluation Report, has a new development tool of rating a Soldier as Ahead of Peers, At Peers and Below Peers.

“Another new development tool is that now you can get data from the board, like how they viewed your record, however, there has always been an opportunity to have your records checked,” Jefferson said.

HRC has implemented the NCO Contact Program that establishes professional dialogue that reduces stress and builds confidence, trust and transparency between NCOs and HRC.

NCOs sergeant first class and above can get direct communication before being put on assignment, 100 percent contact through telephone or emails which leverages CSMs when required. This is intended to incorporate the Assignment Satisfaction Key web application for NCOs to view and update assignment preferences, voluntary and personal information. ASK helps match Soldiers preference and volunteer selections against Army readiness requirements.

Jefferson also advises NCOs to continue their education, both militarily and academically.

Complete the levels of the Structured Self Development courses, SSD level 1 is a prerequisite for the Basic Leader Course, Level 2 is a prerequisite for the Advanced Leader Course and level 3 is a prerequisite for the Senior Leader Course, all steps increasing your chances for success and promotion as an NCO and all SSDs are available online.

“We did have a push for a college degree,” Jefferson said. “Historical data is that they are the ones getting promoted; it’s about the total Soldier. It is important to get an education because it is not only about the Soldier, but it’s also preparing for civilian life, it’s about building strength.”