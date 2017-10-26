Two late goals leads Army past Robert Morris 3-1

With the score tied 1-1 heading into the last two minutes of play, the Army West Point Hockey team netted back-to-back goals to secure a 3-1 win over Robert Morris Oct. 21 in Pittsburgh. Sophomore defenseman Alex Wilkinson scored Army’s go-ahead goal with 1:39 left in the third period for his second of the year, and first game-winning goal of his career. Sophomore forward Dominic Franco posted the Black Knights’ insurance goal with 10 seconds on the clock as he tipped the puck from the far blueline into Robert Morris’ empty net. Franco finished the game with three points, including two assists.