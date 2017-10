georgewbush: On what it means to receive the Thayer Award, General MacArthur put it best: “This award is not intended primarily to honor a personality, but to symbolize a great moral code—the code of conduct and chivalry of those who guard this beloved land of culture and ancient descent. That I should be integrated in this way with so noble an ideal arouses a sense of pride and yet of humility which will be with me always. Duty, Honor, Country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, and what you will be.”