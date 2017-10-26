West Point, cadets welcome families for the weekend

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Kris and Arne Johnson, parents of Class of 2020 Cadet William Johnson, came from Libertyville, Ill., to visit with their son during West Point Family Weekend Oct. 20-22. William is a member of the Black Knights Parachute team and although his parents have seen him jump before during practice, they watched him again during practice during their last day of Family Weekend. The Cadet Drill team performs a demonstration during the Parade and Pass in Review for the Class of 1992 reunion and Family Weekend, Oct. 21. Parents, siblings and friends gather at Taylor Hall for a quick briefing Oct. 20-22 during West Point Family Weekend, when cadets spent time with their families for the weekend.

More than 600 families joined their cadets Oct. 20-22 for the fourth annual Family Weekend. Although most parents have seen their cadet sons or daughters at different events like Acceptance Day, Plebe-Parent Weekend and some live close enough to join their cadet for a Saturday afternoon of Army Football in the fall, Family Weekend includes all classes of cadets.

It was a busy weekend for families and cadets. There were plenty of sports events to attend––Army vs. Temple University football at Michie Stadium and Army Women’s Rugby vs. Navy at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Cadets had a full class schedule Friday with families joining briefings, visiting the library, visiting the Simulation Center with the chance to fire in the Engagement Skills Trainer, and touring the West Point Museum while waiting for their cadets to complete classes.

Families also enjoyed a parade and review with the full brigade from the Corps of Cadets for the Class of 1992 reunion and Family Weekend.

Craig and Ming Martin from Connecticut waited for their daughter, Class of 2020 Cadet Elizabeth Martin, at the Eisenhower statue.

“We were able to see Elizabeth during Columbus Day weekend,” Ming said. “She gets a lot of passes because she is an excellent student and we don’t live that far away. Today, I am looking forward to going to philosophy class with her. Her classes have always interested me.”

Craig said Elizabeth came up with the idea of joining the military and thought about joining the Connecticut National Guard.

“I told her she should be looking into West Point,” Craig said. “She is thinking about going into pre-med but she is also thinking about aviation.”

Gunnar and Ranaye Conrow waited for their daughter, Class of 2019 Cadet Morgan Conrow, with Morgan’s classmate, Class of 2019 Cadet Mary Mccurry. Gunnar was Mccurry’s and his daughter’s high school coach for a girl’s hockey team, the Alaskan Ice Breakers in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“Our son had some military interest, but Morgan decided in high school that she wanted a military career and to come to West Point,” Gunnar said. “She went to Marion Military Institute, a preparatory school in Marion, Alabama, to get here and she loves it. She sings in the Glee Club.”

Doug, Denise, Haley Jordan and Toni Zappia from Florida saw their cadet, Class of 2019 Cadet Jesse Jordan.

“This is the third year we have come here, we do this every year,” Doug said. “Debbie Dalton puts out great information for this event and I loved the map this year. This year we were able to go to the Thayer Award Parade and Pass and Review.”

Jesse said that he loves seeing his family here.

“I haven’t been home for five months,” he said. “I will be taking them to my ‘secret’ place and then to the Army football game.”

Doug said he enjoyed being able to get to the top of the library to see the view and Grant Hall, which he said was like a museum.

“It’s such a historic building,” he said.

Family Weekend is another opportunity for families to acquaint themselves with cadet and military life at West Point including academics by speaking with instructors, physical training with the tour of the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center, sports teams and cadet activities.

Cadets often will take their families on tours, taking pride in introducing them to their friends or teammates and showing off what they have accomplished.

Class of 2020 Cadet William Johnson’s parents traveled from Illinois just to watch him practice parachuting with the Black Knights Parachute team.