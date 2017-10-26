Women’s Rugby downs Navy 60-7 on Senior Day

By Michala Rueter Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women's Rugby team poses for a team photo after defeating the Navy Midshipmen, 60-7, Sunday afternoon at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Army improved to 3-5-1 overall, while Navy dropped to 4-1 on the season. Photo by Cordell Hoffer

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 60-7, Sunday afternoon at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army improved to 3-5-1 overall, while Navy dropped to 4-1 on the season.

Game notes and highlights

• The Black Knights now lead the series against Navy 4-0.

• For the fourth consecutive year, Army has posted over 50 points against the Midshipmen.

•Sophomore Gio Ferguson-Lewis documented her first four-try game of the season.

• Lewis also led the team in total points with 20.

• Freshman Hailey Hodsden documented her first try of the 15s season.

• Freshman Eleanor Burnett completed 5 conversions, setting a personal record.

Scoring timeline vs. Navy

• 3rd Minute: Try—Jill Bottarini (Army leads 7-0);

• 15th Minute: Try—Gio Ferguson-Lewis (Army leads 10-0);

• 25th Minute: Try—Rebecca Stipp (Army leads 17-0);

• 32nd Minute: Try—Hailey Hodsden (Army leads 22-0);

• 36th Minute: Try—Navy (Army leads 22-7);

• 40th Minute: Try—Gio Ferguson-Lewis; Conversion—Eleanor Burnett (Army leads 29-7);

• 49th Minute: Try—Sam Sullivan; Conversion—Eleanor Burnett (Army leads 36-7);

• 56th Minute: Try—Gio Ferguson-Lewis; Conversion—Eleanor Burnett (Army leads 43-7);

• 65th Minute: Try—Gio Ferguson-Lewis; Conversion—Eleanor Burnett (Army leads 48-7);

• 74th Minute: Try—Sydney Dossett (Army leads 55-7); and

• 80th Minute: Try—Kaitlyn Lewis (Army leads 60-7).