2017-18 cadet club activities

Boxing: Class of 2018 Cadet Aaron Katzman competed in the 2016 USA Boxing National Championships last year, where he earned the number eight ranking in the U.S. amongst all males 165 pounds between the age of 19-40.

In order to return to the USA Boxing Nationals and compete to earn a spot on Team USA, participants must earn first or second place at one of the regional qualifying tournaments.

The 2017 Eastern Elite Qualifier took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from Oct. 15-21. This unique opportunity offered Katzman the rare chance to represent the Men’s Boxing team, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Army, while competing for a spot at the 2017 USA Boxing National Championships in December as one of the top eight boxers in the United States, from which members of Team USA and alternates are picked.

Katzman did an exceptional job in the ring, winning the first two fights decisively and received positive feedback from the USA Boxing staff, the president of USA Boxing Metro and Charles Leverette, the Army World Class Athlete Program head coach.