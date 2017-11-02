A performance 200 years in the making: West Point Band celebrates its bicentennial in NYC

The West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club performed during the West Point Band’s Bicentennial Gala Concert Sunday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. The West Point Band celebrated 200 years of service to the U.S. Army, U.S. Military Academy and the nation. If you missed the concert and want to see a replay, visit The West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club performed during the West Point Band’s Bicentennial Gala Concert Sunday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. The West Point Band celebrated 200 years of service to the U.S. Army, U.S. Military Academy and the nation. If you missed the concert and want to see a replay, visit https://www.facebook.com/westpointband/videos/10154884009196825/ . Photo by Class of 2019 Cadet Samantha Price The West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club performed during the Band’s Bicentennial Gala Concert Sunday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden The West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club performed during the Band’s Bicentennial Gala Concert Sunday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden West Point Band singer Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger performs at the West Point Bicentennial Gala at the Lincoln Center Sunday. Photo by Class of 2019 Samantha Price West Point Band singer Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger performs at the West Point Bicentennial Gala at the Lincoln Center Sunday. Photo by Class of 2019 Samantha Price

The West Point Band celebrated its bicentennial Sunday in New York City with a soldout gala at the Lincoln Center.

The performance featured world premieres songs by Pulitzer Prize nominee Ira Hearshen and Hollywood composer Tim Simonec, as well as several songs by the West Point Glee Club, including Randall Wallace’s “Mansions of the Lord,” and the recently-commissioned “And Sure Stars Shining” by Z. Randall Stroope.

A multimedia experience immersed the audience into two centuries of American music celebrating the history of the band and its service, not only as an ambassador of the Army and the U.S. Military Academy to the world, but also through their inspiration to the Corps of Cadets.

Before the concert, a pre-event reception allowed attendees the opportunity to mix and mingle with band members, cadets and VIPs present. Every single seat in the theater—all 2,452 of them—were reserved in advance.

Family, friends and fans of the band and glee club traveled from far away to see the performance. Rich DeMarco, the voice of Army Football, was the master of ceremonies at the evening’s event and Superintendent Robert L. Caslen’s opening remarks set the stage for quite the show.

“In the past year alone, the band has performed over 3,000 missions in support of the Army and the Corps of Cadets,” Caslen explained. “(The band is always representing) West Point and our Army in outstanding fashion.”

After thanking the band and the glee club for their contributions to the academy’s mission, he thanked the audience for their attendance and told them that “if you want to see what’s right with America, you are at the right place tonight.”

After the concert, band and glee club members had the opportunity to see the friends and loved ones who traveled to the event.

James Gross, from Plano, Texas, came with his wife to see their daughter Katelynn, USMA Class of 2020, perform on the big stage at Lincoln Center.

“It’s the first time that we have been able to attend an event like this and it was amazing,” Gross said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by many after the show. Nihal Shah, a contractor from India working on the renovations of the West Point Band Building, toughed through the rain with his wife Tannour to make it to Lincoln Center.

“I hear the rehearsals every day, and it is amazing to see the West Point Band live in concert,” Shah said.

Tannour chimed in, adding that “we really enjoyed the concert.”

The West Point Band’s roots spread back to 1778, when the fifers and drummers who were attached to companies of Continental Soldiers on Constitution Island crossed the icy Hudson River under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Samuel Parson to occupy West Point.

In 1817, the West Point Band was formally established and remains the Army’s oldest musical organization.

Its members are professional Soldier-musicians drawn from the country’s top performing groups and music schools.