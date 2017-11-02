Cadets, West Point children enjoy treats on Halloween

Cadets don't have enough time for trick or treating, so Deb Dalton, West Point Parents Club coordinator, provided them with fresh apples, sports drinks, candy and, even toothbrushes and lip balm, in Central Area Tuesday. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Cadets get into the Halloween spirit with a traditional West Point Halloween parade Tuesday. Cadet volunteers handed out candy to children eagerly waiting near the curb of their housing areas. The parade went through all of the housing areas on post beginning at Stony Lonesome and completing the journey at Lee Road Housing area. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV