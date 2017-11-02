International officers visit West Point through AWC Fellows Program

Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb speaks to roughly 79 foreign officers representing 76 countries participating in the International Fellows Program at the Army War College Oct. 24 in the Haig Room at Jefferson Hall. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Seventy-nine foreign officers had lunch with cadets Oct. 24 at Washington Hall to exchange ideas and to get to know cadets and West Point. Countries represented by participants in the International Fellows Program at the Army War College included Albania, Czech Republic, Chile, Lebanon, New Zealand, Rowanda and Israel. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV