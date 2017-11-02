Tobacco Cessation Month: Great American Smokeout

By Robert K. Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital

November is National Tobacco Cessation Month, and includes the American Cancer Society’s ‘Great American Smokeout’ on Nov. 16.

Nearly 40 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and tobacco use (including smokeless tobacco) remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the world.

While cigarette smoking rates have dropped (from 42 percent in 1965 to 17 percent in 2014), cigar, pipe and hookah— other dangerous and addictive ways to smoke tobacco—are very much on the rise. Smoking kills people—there’s no “safe” way to smoke tobacco.

Encourage someone you know to use Nov. 16, to make a plan to quit tobacco use, or plan in advance and then quit tobacco use that day.

By quitting—even for one day—tobacco users will be taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing their cancer risk.

Keller Army Community Hospital’s primary care physicians are ready to assist West Point beneficiaries with a variety of medications designed to help you stop the use of nicotine products.

Chantix, Wellbutryn and nicotine patches are available on our formulary. Call and schedule an appointment today to receive more details from your provider.

The appointment line numbers are 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907.

Mologne Cadet Health Clinic and Center Personal Development doctors, nurses and staff are working hard to graduate ‘tobacco-free/addiction-free leaders of character.’

If you are a USMAcadet or USMAPS cadet candidate looking for smoking cessation assistance, you can make an appointment online through CIS or call Mologne (845-938-3003) or CPD front desk (845-938-3022).

Additionally, the West Point community, USMA cadets and USMAPS cadet candidates can: (1) go to the Dept. of Defense site http://www.ucanquit2.org/, or (2) go to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at http://www.nysmokefree.com/ or call 866-NY-QUITS.