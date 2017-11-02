Volleyball sweeps Loyola on the road

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

November 2nd, 2017 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
  Senior middle blocker Vanessa Wesley finished with 13 kills to help the Army West Point Volleyball team defeat Loyola in three straight sets (25-18, 25-14 and 25-16) Oct. 28 in Baltimore.  Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team avenged their early season loss to Loyola Oct. 28 with a 3-0 sweep on the road in Baltimore.

 

Army highlights and match notes

• Vanessa Wesley and Amber Clay led the Black Knights with 13 kills each.

• Carolyn Bockrath added 10 kills, while Jaden Pickell had seven.

• Haven Bethune garnered 37 assists and nine digs, while Ana Oglivie had 10 digs.

• Allie Strong led the Black Knights with 13 digs while adding three kills.

 

How it happened

Set one (25-18 Army)

• The Black Knights came ahead early against the Greyhounds and led 18-14 in the first set.

• Army continued on to win after a 7-4 run.

• Pickell continued her success this weekend with six kills in the first set.

• Bethune dished out 13 assists.

 

Set two (25-14 Army)

• The Black Knights led for the entirety of the second set with no ties or lead changes.

• Clay was the stand out with seven kills, while Bockrath added five and hit .714.

• Oglivie had six digs for the Cadets.

• Army hit .484 in the set and committed just two errors.

 

Set three (25-16 Army)

• Loyola attempted a comeback, but the Cadets stuck it out and were able to pull off the sweep with a 25-16 final set score.

• The Black Knights were led by Wesley who boasted seven kills and Clay who had five.

• Bethune recorded 11 assists in the final set.

 