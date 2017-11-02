Volleyball sweeps Loyola on the road
The Army West Point Volleyball team avenged their early season loss to Loyola Oct. 28 with a 3-0 sweep on the road in Baltimore.
Army highlights and match notes
• Vanessa Wesley and Amber Clay led the Black Knights with 13 kills each.
• Carolyn Bockrath added 10 kills, while Jaden Pickell had seven.
• Haven Bethune garnered 37 assists and nine digs, while Ana Oglivie had 10 digs.
• Allie Strong led the Black Knights with 13 digs while adding three kills.
How it happened
Set one (25-18 Army)
• The Black Knights came ahead early against the Greyhounds and led 18-14 in the first set.
• Army continued on to win after a 7-4 run.
• Pickell continued her success this weekend with six kills in the first set.
• Bethune dished out 13 assists.
Set two (25-14 Army)
• The Black Knights led for the entirety of the second set with no ties or lead changes.
• Clay was the stand out with seven kills, while Bockrath added five and hit .714.
• Oglivie had six digs for the Cadets.
• Army hit .484 in the set and committed just two errors.
Set three (25-16 Army)
• Loyola attempted a comeback, but the Cadets stuck it out and were able to pull off the sweep with a 25-16 final set score.
• The Black Knights were led by Wesley who boasted seven kills and Clay who had five.
• Bethune recorded 11 assists in the final set.