Volleyball sweeps Loyola on the road

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior middle blocker Vanessa Wesley finished with 13 kills to help the Army West Point Volleyball team defeat Loyola in three straight sets (25-18, 25-14 and 25-16) Oct. 28 in Baltimore. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team avenged their early season loss to Loyola Oct. 28 with a 3-0 sweep on the road in Baltimore.

Army highlights and match notes

• Vanessa Wesley and Amber Clay led the Black Knights with 13 kills each.

• Carolyn Bockrath added 10 kills, while Jaden Pickell had seven.

• Haven Bethune garnered 37 assists and nine digs, while Ana Oglivie had 10 digs.

• Allie Strong led the Black Knights with 13 digs while adding three kills.

How it happened

Set one (25-18 Army)

• The Black Knights came ahead early against the Greyhounds and led 18-14 in the first set.

• Army continued on to win after a 7-4 run.

• Pickell continued her success this weekend with six kills in the first set.

• Bethune dished out 13 assists.

Set two (25-14 Army)

• The Black Knights led for the entirety of the second set with no ties or lead changes.

• Clay was the stand out with seven kills, while Bockrath added five and hit .714.

• Oglivie had six digs for the Cadets.

• Army hit .484 in the set and committed just two errors.

Set three (25-16 Army)

• Loyola attempted a comeback, but the Cadets stuck it out and were able to pull off the sweep with a 25-16 final set score.

• The Black Knights were led by Wesley who boasted seven kills and Clay who had five.

• Bethune recorded 11 assists in the final set.