West Point community does its part in flu prevention

By Christine Polao, R.N. Primary Care Dept., Keller Army Community Hospital

Thank you, Greater West Point community! The first day of the Keller Army Community Hospital flu drive was a great success with 328 people arriving to make sure they stay healthy this year. Kudos to the families and their children, who had smiles on their faces, as they received the flu vaccine.

Keller’s next flu drive is from 1-5 p.m. Friday on a walk-in basis.

For those of you who still need your vaccination, here are a few reminders of some frequently asked questions:

What causes influenza?

“Viruses cause influenza.”

How does influenza spread?

“Influenza is transmitted through the air from the respiratory tract of an infected person. It can also be transmitted by direct contact with respiratory droplets.”

How serious is influenza?

“Influenza is a very specific serious respiratory infection that can result in hospitalization and death. Influenza can occur among people of all ages.”

What is the best way to prevent influenza?

“The best way to prevent influenza is with annual vaccination.”

Who should get influenza vaccination?

“Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all people ages 6 months and older who do not have a contraindication to the vaccine.”

Can the vaccine cause influenza?

“No! The injectable influenza vaccine contains only killed virus fragments and cannot cause influenza disease. Less than 2 percent of people who are vaccinated develop influenza-like symptoms, such as mild fever and muscle aches after vaccination. These side effects are not the same as having the actual disease.”

What is herd immunity?

“The more members of a “herd” community who are immune to a given disease, the better protected the whole populace is from an outbreak of that disease. Not only are vaccinated individuals protecting themselves and loved ones, they are also protecting members of the community who cannot be vaccinated. This prevents the chain of disease from reaching others and limiting potential outbreaks.

“Every vaccinated person adds to the effectiveness of community level protection, so, let’s keep up the good work West Point. Help us vaccinate 100 percent of our population and win the battle against the flu this year. Come on in on Friday and get vaccinated. Keep yourself, your loved ones and your community safe from the flu.”