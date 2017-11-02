Working the radio dial

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

Class of 2018 Cadet Jonathan Morton, a part of the Cadet Amateur Radio Club, looks over the participant roster to see where the station he just made contact with is located on Oct. 25. Morton made the furthest western HF radio contact with a station located on Vancouver Island in Canada’s British Columbia province at over 2,480 miles away. The Cadet Amateur Radio Club, operating their U.S. Army MARS Station—AAM2P, placed 19th out of 86 total teams during Exercise Noble Skywave. Morton said this was an impressive feat considering this was the club’s first year competing in the event.