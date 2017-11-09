2017-18 cadet club activities

Debate: Nine cadets from the West Point Model United Nations team traveled to Los Angeles Oct. 19-22 to participate in the University of Southern California’s Model United Nations Conference (TrojanMUN).

This is a relatively new conference, this year being its fourth iteration, but it has won acclaim on the Model UN circuit, being recognized as the “Best Fall Conference on the West Coast.”

Attendance at TrojanMUN represents an effort by the West Point MUN team to reach different areas and extend its history of excellence and competitive edge to the west coast.

There was indepth debate on a wide variety of important international relations and political issues, including several United Nations assemblies as well as regional bodies.

Cadets represented the United States in the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), working to address the regulation of arms movement in the Middle East and protecting countries from international threats, and represented China in the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (SPECPOL), advancing discussion on peacekeeper accountability. Other committees included the United States National Security Council, the Soviet Politboro and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Engaging and competing with top-tier universities such as UCLA and University of California, Berkeley, the West Point team found great success, with multiple individual awards leading to West Point winning the Secretary-General’s award for the Best Small Delegation: first place overall for the entire conference in its division.

The following cadets were recognized for their individual performances: Class of 2018 Cadet Jackson Armstrong—Best Delegate in “Ad-Hoc Committee of the Secretary-General;” Class of 2020 Cadet Elizabeth Cross—Outstanding Delegate in “Ingen Board of Directors;” Class of 2018 Cadet Christine Sidhu—Verbal Commendation in “United States National Security Council;” Class of 2021 Cadet Hunter Arnold—Verbal Commendation in “Knights of the Round Table.”