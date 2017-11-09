Black Knights blank Air Force to complete sweep

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior goaltender Cole Bruns made 29 saves for a shutout as the Army West Point Hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Air Force on the road with a 2-0 victory Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Senior goaltender Cole Bruns made 29 saves for a shutout as the Army West Point Hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Air Force on the road with a 2-0 victory Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Backed by senior goaltender Cole Bruns’ shutout performance, the Army West Point Hockey team completed its weekend sweep of Air Force with a 2-0 victory Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Black Knights picked up four points on the weekend to move back into the top of Atlantic Hockey standings, ahead of Niagara by one point.

Army highlights and game notes

• This is the first time since 2003 that Army has swept the Falcons on the road.

• The 2-0 victory was the first time since 2007 that the Black Knights have blanked Air Force. That victory was also at Cadet Ice Arena.

• Air Force was shutout at home for the first time since 2014 when it faced Denver.

• Army defeated a ranked opponent back-to-back for the first time in program history.

• It was the Black Knights’ second sweep on the road this year, the other coming against AIC on opening weekend.

• The Black Knights are now 5-1-0 on the road.

• This was the second time this season that Army and its opponent have skated to a 0-0 draw through the first period. The other was the Black Knights’ second matchup against AIC on Oct. 7. Army won 2-1.

• Following Army Football’s 21-0 shutout over Air Force earlier in the day, the Black Knights blanked the Falcons on the ice to prevent any points scored by Air Force on Saturday.

• Bruns recorded 29 saves in the game. It was his first shutout since 2014 when he blanked Holy Cross.

• Bruns also assisted on the insurance goal marking the first goalie to record an assist since Parker Gahagen in 2014 opposite Mercyhurst.

• Alex Wilkinson and Conor Andrle were Army’s goal scorers on the night.

• Wilkinson netted his second power play goal of the season which was also the game winning goal. It was also his second game-winner of the year.

• On the weekend, Wilkinson had a hand in all three power play goals by the Black Knights.

• Andrle picked up his first goal of the season to pad the Black Knights’ lead to 2-0.

• Dalton MacAfee had a hand in both scores on the night producing two assists. Tyler Pham was the Army’s other player to pick up a point on the night.

• The Black Knights are undefeated (5-0) when being outshot by opponents.

How it happened

First period (0-0)

• The Black Knights and Falcons picked up right where they left off from game one with aggressive play right out of the gate.

• Army was charged with the first penalty of the game, but controlled the puck throughout the kill. The Black Knights had two quality chances before time ran out.

• The Black Knights saw a glimpse of hope when Trevor Fidler was one-on-one with Billy Christopoulos, but the netminder pulled out the save.

• With 2:21 on the clock, Bruns kept the game knotted at 0-0 with a save from close range.

Second period (1-0 Army)

• Army continued its hot streak on the power play with a score 12:19 into the frame.

• Wilkinson netted his first of the weekend 19 seconds into the man-advantage. Quick passing from Pham and MacAfee put Christopoulos out of position for Wilkinson to fire it past short side high.

• Fidler continued Army’s chances on a breakaway against the netminder, but he was just wide.

Third period (2-0 Army)

• The Black Knights and Falcons had a fairly even period.

• Dominic Franco and Pham set up a beautiful play with back and forth passing up the zone, but Franco’s shot went wide right of the cage with 6:41 remaining.

• Andrle put the game out of reach for the Falcons just 1:24 left in the game.

• Bruns made a save and swept the puck to the corner where MacAfee passed it up the boards. The puck passed through two Falcons where Andrle picked it up and raced towards the goal to score low.

Turning point

• The Black Knights netted their third power play goal of the weekend as they went 3-for-5 in the series.

Up next

• Army travels for a weekend series at Niagara Friday and Saturday.