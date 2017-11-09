Cadets, civilian students discuss foreign affairs at SCUSA

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

One of the 15 round table discussions at the SCUSA Conference Nov. 2 in the Haig Room. The table discussions here revolved around terriorism with co-chair Retired Col. Mark Michell, acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-level conflict on the far right. The SCUSA Conference invites civilian colleges and universities' students as delegates to discuss a variety of U.S. and world issues with experts in their fields. The theme for the 69th 2017 SCUSA was "The Politics of the Forgotten and the Aggrieved: Remaking the New World Order." One of the key note speakers for the SCUSA Conference was Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations, Nov. 3. SCUSA is an annual cadet-led four-day conference with 200 students from universities and colleges from around the nation and foreign students from One to World program in New York City. One to World is a private not-for profit organization that brings foreign students to New York to engage in American life, create understanding and positive relationships in order to create a more peaceful world through education.

West Point hosted the 69th Student Conference on U.S. Affairs, an exclusively cadet-led event, from Nov. 1-5 at Jefferson Hall and various other venues at West Point. The theme for this year’s SCUSA Conference was “The Politics of the Forgotten and the Aggrieved: Remaking the New World Order?”

Sixty cadets, 197 student delegates from civilian universities and colleges and 25 One to World international students from New York City attended the conference.

One to World is a private not-for-profit organization that brings international students and scholars to study at New York-area institutions. Also attending were students from the Hellenic Academy in Greece.

Class of 2018 Cadet Taylor Chambers, commander of SCUSA, said she has been involved in SCUSA since her plebe year and enjoys the event because of the scope of interaction between other students.

“I like everything about SCUSA,” Chambers explained. “It is an incredible opportunity to learn about leadership, like how to organize an event this size. We started planning in January and our mission/vision was to find out how we want the end-state to look like. There’s a lot of freedom, and we can shape things that we want to explore, but we also ask questions like how the other delegates shape their ideas.

“What we are trying to do is to talk to the top international undergraduate majors so that when they graduate and become policymakers and senators, they will have the West Point experience behind them because this is the only way they can get to know the military,” Chambers noted.

The civilian delegates received the full West Point experience by staying in the barracks with their cadet hosts, eating in the Mess Hall, touring West Point and visiting a static weapons display coordinated between the cadet SCUSA staff and the cadet Combat Weapons Team.

The conference is designed to facilitate interaction and constructive discussion between civilian student delegates, West Point cadets and notable policy makers through round tables and panel discussions in an effort to better understand the challenges the United States faces today.

Two keynote speakers at the conference were Douglas Lute, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1975 graduate, whom, until recently, served as the United States Permanent Representative to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 2013 to May 2017 and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary general for peacekeeping operations.

Co-chairs for the round table discussions included Professor Sarwar Kashmeri, adjunct professor of political science and applied research at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Kashmeri is also a fellow at the Peace and War Center at Norwich, and Professor Schuyler Foerster, professor of national security studies at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The round-table discussions focused on 15 contemporary regional and topical issues relating to democratization such as, Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea, Middle East and North Africa, NATO and the future of U.S. allies.

“SCUSA allows us to look at a lot of issues and relate it to the main theme,” Chambers said. “Our final paper will focus on creating a policy proposal which should be about two pages long. When we wrote papers in the past, it could result in a lengthy article, around 12 pages.”

SCUSA delegates in the past were tasked to compile an advisory policy memorandum for future use by the president of the United States. All 15 memoranda were compiled for each group discussion and published at the conclusion of the conference.

SCUSA Operations Officer, Class of 2018 Cadet Ben Hale, also enjoyed his SCUSA experience.

“I think it is so cool that we bring in experts and people who are working in the foreign policy world here,” Hale said. “It’s wonderful to see people getting interested in a topic on worldwide issues and we go over a broad range of topics.”

West Point first hosted SCUSA in 1948, over a century after West Point was established in 1802, and since its inception SCUSA has consistently brought the best and brightest from the nation’s top social science programs together to discuss current and emerging issues of national significance.

During the 9th SCUSA Conference in 1957, the discussions revolved around the problems of a divided Germany and Japanese rearmament. West Point continues the SCUSA tradition of forward-thinking and rigorous discourse.