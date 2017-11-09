Cha cautions against military force against North Korea

By the Modern Warfare Institute Staff

Victor D. Cha, a Georgetown professor, who served as a policy aide in the George W. Bush administration and is one of the world’s foremost experts on North Korea, spoke to around 70 cadets and faculty on Oct. 17 as part of the Modern War Institute’s Speaker Series. Victor D. Cha, a Georgetown professor, who served as a policy aide in the George W. Bush administration and is one of the world’s foremost experts on North Korea, spoke to around 70 cadets and faculty on Oct. 17 as part of the Modern War Institute’s Speaker Series.

This fall, Victor D. Cha’s name was floated by the media to become the next U.S. Ambassador to South Korea. The Georgetown professor, who served as a policy aide in the George W. Bush administration, is one of the world’s foremost experts on North Korea. He spoke to around 70 cadets and faculty on Oct. 17 as part of the Modern War Institute’s Speaker Series.

Cha said that “by any metric,” there has been a change in North Korean behavior over the past few years, but he said that this bellicosity would have surfaced regardless of who won last year’s American presidential election. He said the “language is more colorful,” pointing to the American president’s use of Twitter, but that the core elements of U.S. policy toward Pyongyang would be similar.

These options are fourfold: military strikes, economic sanctions, working vis-à-vis China to pressure the regime and diplomacy.

He said that North Korea was a rational actor interested in self-preservation of the Kim regime. The country finds itself increasingly isolated, and so considers nuclear weapons “its ultimate security guarantee,” based on U.S. military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, neither of which had nuclear weapons.

The goal of North Korea, he said, was to fracture the U.S. relationship with its East Asian allies, like South Korea.

“They want to instill doubts that the U.S. and Japan are not willing to risk Tokyo or Chicago for Seoul,” he said, paraphrasing Charles De Gaulle’s comment from the Cold War.

To that end, North Korea has repeatedly sent missiles near Japan to demonstrate its capability of reaching a key American ally.

Another objective of Pyongyang, according to Cha, is to decouple the nuclear issue from other issues, so it continues to carry out conventional provocations against its neighbors.

To that end, it has sought a three-pillar strategy focused on its nuclear capabilities, its ballistic missiles and cyberattacks.

Cha has been involved in ongoing “track two” dialogue with Pyongyang and he noted that he “has never seen so much confidence before in their talking points.”

He adds that military options would be costly, given that roughly 500,000 Americans live in the region, not to mention 20 million South Koreans in Seoul alone.

That leaves economic sanctions, which Cha stressed were the best option.

“Sanctions don’t work, until they do,” he said, noting how they were effective in bringing the Iranians to the bargaining table.

He said that the next five months will be crucial, given upcoming U.S.-ROK military exercises in early 2018 but also the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. He also pointed to the opening up of civil society in pockets of North Korea, as evidenced by the introduction of markets, both official and black market, but also of cell phones.

“Anytime you have markets and communications, you have civil society,” he said. “Change is happening but at the grassroots level.”