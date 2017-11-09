Drill takes Cornell title

Courtesy Photos Courtesy Photos

The cadets of the Black Knight Drill team performed at the Cornell University Invitation Drill Competition, Oct. 28. The competition consisted of five separate performance phases: Color Guard, Squad Regulation, Two-Man Team Trick, Platoon Regulation and Platoon Trick. The competition was successful for the Drill team as it won first place overall, first place in Color Guard and first place in Two-Man Trick. The drill team prevailed over many teams from the region, including the Merchant Marine Academy and Navy. (Above) The Drill team huddles together, smiling from their victory, with its five trophies.