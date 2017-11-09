LEADS helps city youth work on their ethical values, potential

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Class of 2020 Cadet Allen Gong facilitates a table discussion on ethics during the West Point Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM (LEADS) Nov. 3. The LEADS program brought children from roughly 15 schools in the New York City area to address the growing need for ethical values in the conduct of our leaders and fellow citizens though the Charles Hayden Foundation. The foundation helps seek to promote mental, moral and physical development to children of all ages, especially those in big cities group who are not living up to their potential.