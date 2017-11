ODIA 2 wins Flag Football Championship

The Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics Team #2 defeated ODIA Team #1, 16-6, to win the West Point Staff and Faculty Flag Football Championship, Oct. 23 at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School’s football field. ODIA #1 and ODIA #2 both finished the regular season with 15-3 records.