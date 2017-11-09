On Saturday, honor our veterans of the past, present

Dear West Point community,

In 1918, on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month, the battlefields of Europe fell silent as an armistice between the Allies and the Germans went into effect, bringing “the war to end all wars” to a close.

The following year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day to remember the men of the American Expeditionary Force who died in the service of our country. Over the next several years, this day would be set aside to honor all those who served in World War I and eventually, to honor veterans of all wars.

Since the days of the American Revolution to our most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, millions of men and women have stepped forward to don the cloth of our nation and answer the call of duty and of country, to (in the words of President Kennedy) “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and success of liberty.”

Today’s generation of young Americans, often referred to as the “9/11 Generation,” continues to answer that call. They represent the very best of America and are a reflection of what America stands for. They saw our nation brutally attacked, and yet they volunteered to serve—knowing full well that they would be sent into harm’s way to defend freedom. Never wavering or questioning, they quietly counted themselves worthy to stand among the generations of Americans who have gone before them, to stand in the gap when their nation needs them the most.

In his acceptance speech for the Thayer Award last month, former President George W. Bush said “ours is an extraordinary nation that produces millions of courageous souls who willingly step forward to protect our flag and our freedom. I’m often asked, given the threats to our democracy, whether I’m optimistic about our country’s future. The answer is, absolutely…because I have looked into the faces of our future leaders—men and women who will promote our democratic values and our way of life through their actions and their example. Men and women who will live by the words Duty, Honor, Country.”

Each day, I’m grateful for the efforts and sacrifices you make in support of our Army and our nation.

It is through those efforts and sacrifices that we continue to enjoy the freedoms afforded by those who have gone before us.

As we mark this Veterans Day, let me encourage you to share your stories and the stories of other veterans.

These stories and our experiences help generate understanding and mutual respect with the American people, lead to solutions for issues facing our veteran community, and preserve the rich legacy of the American military experience.

To our veterans from all generations, thank you for your service and all you’ve done for our country. Please also remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

We are forever indebted to them for their service and sacrifice. May we always be worthy of their sacrifice, and echo the words from the movie “Saving Private Ryan:” “I hope that we have earned what they have done for us.”

As always, please remember our brothers and sisters who are deployed in harm’s way and their families waiting back home.

Happy Veterans Day and Beat Duke!

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

USMA Superintendent