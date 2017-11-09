Success in the Rockies

The Army West Point Football team celebrates after its 21-0 victory over Air Force Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The weekend included several Army West Point Corps Squad and Club teams facing their academy rivals on their home turf. Photos by Danny Wild The Army West Point Football team celebrates after its 21-0 victory over Air Force Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The weekend included several Army West Point Corps Squad and Club teams facing their academy rivals on their home turf. Photos by Danny Wild

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team had a good grasp of winning as it defeated the Falcons, 66-7, Nov. 3. 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team had a good grasp of winning as it defeated the Falcons, 66-7, Nov. 3. 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO