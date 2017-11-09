Success in the Rockies

The Army West Point Football team celebrates after its 21-0 victory over Air Force Nov. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The weekend included several Army West Point Corps Squad and Club teams facing their academy rivals on their home turf. Photos by Danny Wild
The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team had a good grasp of winning as it defeated the Falcons, 66-7, Nov. 3. 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO
The Army West Point Boxing team fought hard and came away with five victories in eight bouts to take the head-to-head match up. 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance/PAO