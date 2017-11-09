The Ethics of War and Peace

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

West Point cadets and undergraduate students from Villanova University participated in the fourth annual Ethics of War and Peace Oct. 26-28 in Jefferson Hall. The conference is a joint project of Villanova University and West Point hosted at West Point by the Department of English and Philosophy. Speakers included cadets, Villanova undergraduates, Graham Parsons, professor, Department of English and Philosophy; and Judith Lichtenberg, professor of philosphy at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The conversations revolved around Michael Waltzer’s book “Just and Unjust Wars,” which as been required reading at West Point for 30 years.