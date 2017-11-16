2017-18 cadet club activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team had a strong showing at its third IHSA horseshow of the season Nov. 5 at the Crosswinds Equestrian Center in Lagrangeville, New York. The team competed against 10 highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region. With five top-three finishes in multiple categories of competition, the team represented the Academy well.

Some of the most notable placings at the competition were team captain Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady who placed second in her Novice Fences class, qualifying her for the Zone 3 Regional 3 Championship in both Novice Flat and Novice Fences. Brady will now move up a division and compete in Intermediate Flat and Fences.

Class of 2021 Cadet Madyson Paul won first place in her walk-trot-canter class, earning enough points to move into advanced walk-trot-canter at the next show. Class of 2019 Cadet Amanda Roper earned third place in her advanced walk-trot-canter class. Class of 2021 Cadet Sydney Campbell took second in her walk-trot-canter class. Class of 2020 Cadet Cira Wolf earned second place in her walk-trot class and Class of 2021 Cadet Lucy Harrill took third place in her walk-trot class.