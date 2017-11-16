Cadets, faculty present at AICHE conference

Courtesy Photo

Eight cadets and four faculty members from the Department of Chemistry and Life Science presented their research on various chemical engineering topics at the annual American Institute of Chemical Engineering (AICHE) 2017 conference Oct. 28-30 in Minneapolis. (Above) Class of 2018 Cadets Dan Rabbia, Hugh Mahr and Madison Turner presented a poster on platinum nanotube/carbon composites for fuel cells. Class of 2018 Cadet Dennis Gilinski and Class of 2019 Cadets Jesse Hudgins and Evan Ousley presented a poster on the science, design and optimization of beer brewing. Class of 2020 Cadet Jenny Wang presented a poster on the self-assembly of graphene/platinum nanotube electrodes for electrocatalysis. Class of 2020 Cadet Dade Mortimer presented a poster on the self-assembly of polymer/carbon nanotube/platinum nanotube composites for energy storage. In addition, CLS faculty conducted oral presentations at various chemical engineering topic sessions throughout the conference.