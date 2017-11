Coming Next Week: Company A-3 takes Brigade Soccer title

Photos by Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS VID

Company A-3 defeated Company I-2, 6-1, to win the Company Athletics Brigade Soccer Finals Monday at Daly Field. See the next Pointer View edition for Brigade Final results for basketball, flag football, functional fitness and submission grappling.