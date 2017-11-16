DPE presents Hal Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

(From left to right) Class of 2018 Cadets Raaqim L. Rispress, Sydney D. Dewees, recipients of the 2017 Lt. Gen Harold "Hal" G. Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award, Class of 2018 Brigade Athletic Officer Dylan Eddy, David Moore and Master of the Sword, Col. Nick Gist, stand together Nov. 8 during the Lt. Gen. Harold "Hal" G. Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award ceremony at Jefferson Hall. The Hal Moore Award is presented to the top male and female First Class cadets that best exemplify the qualities of Lt. Gen. Moore: Mental toughness, perseverance, winning spirit and humility. Photo by Anthony Battista/DPTMS VID

Class of 2018 Cadets Sydney Dewees and Raaqim Rispress received the Lt. Gen. Harold "Hal" G. Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award Nov. 8 at Jefferson Hall. Retired Col. David Moore presented the awards with Brigade Athletic Officer, Class of 2018 Cadet Dylan Eddy, and Master of the Sword, Col. Nick Gist. The recipients also received Moore's book "We Were Soldiers Once... And Young." Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Class of 2018 Cadets Raaqim Rispress and Sydney Dewees were honored for their dedication to mental toughness, perseverance, winning spirit and humility, the tenets of the warrior ethos in the Department of Physical Education boxing and combatives programs and the values Lt. Gen. Hal Moore exemplified throughout his life during the sixth annual Lt. Gen Harold “Hal” G. Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award Nov. 8.

Rispress is a flanker on the Army Men’s Rugby team. The Columbia, South Carolina native and mechanical engineering major has an extreme work ethic according to his instructors and received excellent grades in military movement and combativeness and wears the physical education patch.

For a cadet to earn the right to wear the Army Physical Fitness Badge, a cadet must achieve a 270 in Army Physical Fitness Test and earn 90 or more on each event of the APFT—push-ups, sit-ups and two-mile run. Rispress also demonstrates the winning spirit by mentoring younger cadets.

“It was a humbling experience to receive the Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award,” Rispress said. “I consider myself lucky and, more than anything, humbled to be the recipient of an award dedicated after a hero with such a legacy.”

Dewees, from Yorktown Heights, Virginia is a member of the Army Women’s Rugby Team, has a 4.061 Grade Point Average and is a dual major in Mathematics and Psychology. She has also earned the right to wear the APFB.

“I feel honored to have my name associated with that of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,” Dewees said. “He was an inspiration and to be told that I share the traits that made him a Warrior Athlete of Excellence is flattering beyond words. I hope that I can build a legacy of love, like Col. Moore, Lt. Gen Moore’s son, described. But most importantly, I hope to embody the humble leadership that Lt. Gen. Moore displayed, always thinking of others first and being out there in the midst of it all with the people whom I will lead.”

Retired Col. David Moore, son of Lt. Gen Hal Moore, spoke to cadets, faculty and staff during the awards ceremony, and spoke about his father on a more personal level.

“If you get one word out of this, it is legacy,” Moore said. “It is legacy that you are building each and every day. Legacy comes as a result of your actions, attitude and your character every year and this is the core of the Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award.

“I could not understand why people continued to seek dad out in the latter part of his life,” Moore continued. “He would get cards and phone calls, he would have interactions, and young Soldiers would engage him. He acquired values as a kid with the family, he applied those values in the military and after he retired, he shared those values through another career, and shared those values to grow the leadership of the next generation.”

Moore also addressed the cadets in the audience by reminding them to take West Point seriously.

“I graduated here in 1984 and I could have taken this place more seriously,” Moore explained. ”Dad took this place dead serious. He saw himself as a winner when he graduated and he took that attitude with him throughout his life, so take this place seriously. Dad was never so proud when he was named a Distinguished Graduate from this institution in 2003.”

Master of the Sword, Col. Nicholas Gist, announced the two honorees and reminisced about an aspect of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore’s character that personally impressed him.

“More than 20 years ago, cadets sitting in Robinson Auditorium had the pleasure of hearing Lt. Gen. Moore speak to my class,” Gist remembered. “His leadership presence was incredible, but what I took away from that speech is that he had rostered the noncommissioned officers from the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment sitting with him in the front row that day. He took the time to not only acknowledge their presence, but to praise them for their courage and sacrifice.”

The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment was the group that Moore took into combat during the Vietnam War in 1965. His understrength battalion of about 450 men were inserted in the La Drang Valley with mission to seize, by air assault, a landing zone and to engage the enemy.

The strength of the North Vietnamese Army was estimated to be about 2,000 men.

Through Moore’s indomitable spirit, his will to win, his tactical brilliance on the battlefield and the intensive training he gave his men, he ensured the survival of his men and defeated the enemy. Moore received the Distinguished Service Medal for extraordinary leadership and heroism at La Drang.