Hospital modernzation project update from KACH

By Robert K. Lanier Public Information Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

An artist rendition of the completion of the Multi-Specialty Clinic that is scheduled to be done by Mid-May 2018. The clinic will include the OBGYN and the reception lobby.

The Multi-Departmental Hospital Modernization Project at Keller Army Community Hospital, which began with a wall-breaking ceremony in March 2016, continues to work toward accommodating the facilities mission and meeting the ongoing healthcare needs of the beneficiary population.

Upcoming traffic pattern changes and/or clinic/department moves include:

• Nov. 6, 2017—The Oral Surgery Clinic and General Surgery Department moved to their permanent location—across from their current location—on the first floor of Keller’s main building.

• Nov. 6, 2017—The Immunization Clinic temporarily re-located to an area across from their current location (Room 1F30) on the first floor of Keller’s main building.

• January 2018 (scheduled)—The front entrance to Keller’s main building will be closed due to construction. During this time, the primary entrance—for beneficiary appointments —will be the Brian D. Allgood Ambulatory Clinic ground floor entrance.

Construction/renovation updates at Keller include:

• Early January 2018 (scheduled)— Completion of the second and final phase of the Emergency Department. The renovated ED will include four exam rooms; a waiting/reception area; an ambulance dispatch room; an isolation exam room; a secure holding exam room; a triage room; a resuscitation room; two standard exam rooms and other ancillary and support spaces, such as equipment storage, soiled linen and toilets.

This final phase also includes renovations to RMO/Records, the Security Office and partial renovations to the main reception area.

• Mid-March 2018 (scheduled)— Completion of the Radiology Department’s third phase renovations. The second phase of the Radiology department renovation was completed in August. The third phase of Radiology includes a waiting room, reception area, as well as upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, communications and fire protection systems.

• Mid-May 2018 (scheduled)—Completion of the western portion of the Multi-Specialty Clinic, including OBGYN and the reception lobby.

• Mid-August 2018 (scheduled)— Completion of and permanent move-in for the Audiology Department.

Future renovations include, but are not limited to renovations to the Pharmacy Department; and the creation of a medical mall to provide a natural connection between Keller’s main building and the Allgood Clinic, including intuitive wayfinding to help patients reach their destination.

Once completed, the new multi-specialty clinic will be located close to the main entrance, reducing patient travel distances. The pharmacy will be conveniently located on the boundary between Keller and Allgood.

The multi-departmental renovation project, which will relocate, realign and ‘right size’ approximately 60,000 sq. ft. and 15 departments, is scheduled to be finalized in fall 2018.

Keller Army Community Hospital looks forward to the completion of this modernization project, which will further enhance our ability to meet our mission of providing high quality, patient-centered care that improves the readiness of the Force and enhances the lives of all beneficiaries.

We appreciate the patience of and understanding from our beneficiaries during this transition and look forward to unveiling the finished product in the near future.