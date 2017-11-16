MWI event reflects on the rapid rise of China in the world

By Dr. Lionel Beehner MWI Research director

According to Dr. Graham Allison, the most significant world event of the last several decades was not 9/11 or the collapse of the Soviet Union, it’s been the rapid rise of China. Allison spoke to cadets in a packed Robinson Auditorium during a Modern War Institute Speaker Series forum Nov. 2, co-sponsored by the Department of Social Sciences.

“Never before has a country risen so fast, so far, and in so many different dimensions as China,” he said.

In Allison’s new book, “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap?,” he lays out the case for why war with China is not inevitable, but if one examines historical cases where a rising major power eclipses a ruling power, in 12 out of 16 cases there is conflict.

The logic of his argument is what he calls the Thucydides Trap, in references to a passage in Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War” in which he says the cause of the war was the rise of Athens and the fear this engendered in Sparta.

A similar dynamic risks ensnaring the U.S. and China into a war neither may seek, yet which neither can avoid.

Allison, who is the director of Harvard’s Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, said he wrote the book not to be fatalistic but to provide a lens with which he hopes to prevent war.

The past seven decades of no war among great powers is a historical anomaly, he said, and something not to be taken for granted.

To avoid a great power war with China and falling into the Thucydides Trap, he urged American policymakers “to stretch our imaginations.”

“If we expect business as usual, we will get history as usual,” Allison cautioned, and war with China, whether over North Korea or some dispute in the South China Sea, would be “catastrophic.”

Allison claimed that China had by many indicators (e.g., GDP by purchasing power parity) already surpassed the United States in power, and worried about how the U.S. will handle being the world’s second largest economy, when “it’s in our DNA to be Number One.”

Allison is perhaps best known for his 1971 book, “Essence of Decision,” an examination of the Cuban Missile Crisis that dissects the case using three models of governmental decision-making: a rational model, an organizational model and a governmental politics model.