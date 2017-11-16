Poster Launch on West Point graduate World War II heroes

By Lt. Col. David Siry Center of Oral History director

“Much of the history we teach at the United States Military Academy was made by the people we taught” has been the slogan of the West Point Department of History for years. It acknowledges the important role our Academy graduates have played in the history of the United States, and the world, since 1802.

The History Department is honored to teach every single graduate of West Point during their cadet experience. Members of the Long Gray Line have always stood, and will continue to stand, ready to fight and win our nation’s wars, committed to the ideals of Duty, Honor, and Country.

This year, the Department of History is beginning a multi-year campaign to update its iconic, “Much of the history we teach” poster by releasing several conflict-themed posters.

This year, it is releasing a World War II focused poster comprised of the likenesses of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., USMA Class of 1936, commander of the Tuskegee Airmen in Italy; Gen. Douglas MacArthur, USMA Class of 1903, Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in the Southwest Pacific Area during the liberation of the Philippines; Gen. George S. Patton Jr., USMA Class of 1909, commander of 3rd Army during its drive across Europe into the heart of Nazi Germany; and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, USMA Class of 1915, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces Europe and the 34th President of the United States.

All the images are beautifully rendered by artist Jason Seiler. Over the next several years, posters will be released covering World War I, Korea, Vietnam and other conflicts and events.